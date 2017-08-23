You don’t have to be in New York itself to see how Samsung will be announcing its latest Galaxy device. The Galaxy Unpacked event happening on August 23 is available for live streaming anywhere in the world and the Korean OEM has shared the various ways you can access the event. Also notice that they are careful not to use the device name Galaxy Note 8 which is either the worst kept “secret” or they may be using a new name for this (the latter is highly unlikely).

Whatever it is that they’ll be announcing, we all know that there is an S Pen involved due to the invitation and the previews, so it will most likely be the first device to be released in the phablet line after the fiasco that is Galaxy Note 7. No pressure, Galaxy Note 8 or whatever you’ll be called. The strongest rumors about it is of course it will have a dual camera, it will have infinity display like the Galaxy S8 devices, and it may even use 3D touch. The S Pen will also reportedly follow the color of the back panel of the phablet.

If you’re not in New York for the launch, you can watch it through Samsung’s official websites (there are three links to it!). You can also download the Unpacked 2017 app on your Samsung device. Not only will you get to watch the livestream, but you’ll also get the latest information after the event. Lastly, you can also watch on Samsung’s official Facebook pages.

Samsung also says that if you have 360-degree live streaming, you’ll feel as if you’re actually there in New York for the launch. So yes, we have one day to go until all of these leaks and rumors will be validated or proven wrong.

SOURCE: Samsung