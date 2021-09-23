Samsung remains committed to rolling out OS and software updates. A new schedule for tablets and smartphones have just been shared. The list includes monthly, quarterly, and biannually releases. Most of them are for the phones as Android tablets only receive updates every three or six months. Samsung Security Updates are important as they keep the security and privacy of every Galaxy device. The South Korean tech giant aims to secure every phone or tablet. It wants to maintain the trust of the consumers so it’s releasing firmware security updates on schedule.

A number of phones out in the market are eligible for monthly security updates. The updated list includes all Galaxy Z devices from the original Galaxy Fold to the recently announced Galaxy Z Flip3 5G and Galaxy Z Fold3 5G. The Galaxy S10 series, all Galaxy S20 phones, Galaxy S20 FE models, and Galaxy S21 series phones get updates monthly.

Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 20 series phones plus Galaxy A52 series models are also part of the list. Even the Enterprise Models (Galaxy A50, Galaxy XCover4s, Galaxy Xcover FieldPro, Galaxy Xcover Pro, and Galaxy Xcover5) are eligible.

More phones are getting Quarterly Security Updates. The list includes the older Galaxy S8 Active, Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+, Galaxy Note8, Galaxy Note9, and several Galaxy A/Galaxy M/Galaxy F series smartphones. Galaxy Galaxy Tab A and Galaxy Tab S6/S7 phones have moved to the quarterly schedule.

Older phones are up for Biannual Security Updates: Galaxy A2 Core, Galaxy A6, Galaxy A6+, Galaxy A7 (2018), Galaxy A8+ (2018), Galaxy A8 Star, Galaxy A8s, Galaxy A9 (2018), and more Galaxy A phones. A number of Galaxy J phones are also part of the list: Galaxy J2 Core, Galaxy J3 Top, Galaxy J4, Galaxy J4+, Galaxy J4 Core, Galaxy J6, Galaxy J6+, Galaxy J7 Duo, Galaxy J7 Prime2, Galaxy J7 Top, Galaxy J7+, and Galaxy J8. The Galaxy Tab A 2017/2018/2019 are also included.