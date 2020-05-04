If you have been using the Samsung Game Tuner to control your game’s resolution, the frame rate and perhaps reducing battery consumption by controlling app-refresh – you are up for a shocker. Samsung has scrapped Game Tuner from Google Play Store and Galaxy Store on April 30. The game is no longer available for download, but if you have the app preinstalled, you can continue to use it on devices running Android 8 Oreo. For the smartphones using One UI 2.0/2.1, Samsung has advised opting for Game Plugins.

Smartphone makers generally include personalized gaming performance control services to their skins for Android OS. This has played well in favor of gamers and has been successful in saving companies from releasing dedicated gaming smartphones. Game Tuner was a similar app for Galaxy devices, but Samsung has terminated the service from April 30, putting an end to app downloads from both the Galaxy Store and the Play Store.

Samsung had last updated the Gamer Tuner app in December of 2018. Though there was nothing serious that the update brought to the table, in fact, the FPS counter was done away with. Now the app is completely taken off the stores and new downloads are gone for every. Existing users may be able to enjoy the app for some more time on their Android 8 handsets – but expect not fresh updates hence.

According to the notification delivered by Samsung for its members, the smartphone running One UI 2.0/2.1 can switch to Game Plugin – a probable successor to the Game Tuner. It is now available on Galaxy Store but hasn’t reached the Play Store yet. Per XDA Developers, in addition to Game Tuner, Samsung has recently pulled off support for a host of other services including MirrorLink, Car Mode, and Find My Car.