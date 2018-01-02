Although it’s not as serious (or dangerous) as the Galaxy Note 7 battery issues, Samsung seems to be facing another minor crisis when it comes to its critically-acclaimed Galaxy Note 8 device. Several users have reported that they haven’t been able to charge their devices if the battery is fully drained. The Korean OEM has now acknowledged that there is an actual issue and that they are taking these reports seriously. However, action can only be taken up on a case-to-case basis, so you have to send your phablet in for checking.

The official statement from Samsung says that they have received only a handful of customer inquiries on charge management. If you go to the forums, you can read several of the complaints, which even includes a video that shows the owner trying to “revive” the phone but to no avail. What Samsung is saying though is that they can only “comment on the matter further” if they have more information about the concerned device.

In other words, it’s a case-to-case basis so the advice of a moderator on the official Samsung forum is to get your device replaced if you’re experiencing such an issue. You can get in touch with your carrier where you got the phone or if it’s an unlocked device, you can contact Samsung directly for the replacement details.

While there’s still no reason to panic, with both Samsung and Galaxy Note 8 users, the former would probably have to pinpoint the problem immediately to avoid any widespread issue like with the Galaxy Note 7. Even though it’s still just a handful of cases now, things are still relatively fresh in the public’s minds when it comes to Samsung and battery issues.

