Samsung execs must be breathing a sigh of relief as it looks like the public has forgiven them for the whole Galaxy Note 7 fiasco. They haven’t released the exact numbers yet, but already they’re claiming that the Galaxy Note 8 has been their “most successful” launch to date. However, they may be referring only to their numbers in the UK and Ireland where the phablet went on sale over the weekend. Even in the pre-orders for most regions, it looks like the new Note is surpassing previous devices.

If the pre-order numbers are any indication, the Galaxy Note 8 will end up being the best-selling Note, not just in the US and South Korea where it first started selling, and not just in the aforementioned UK and Ireland over the weekend, but also in other regions where it will be available worldwide. This is not that much of a surprise as reviews of the phablet have been pretty good and people want a new Note that is not from two years ago and does not have a battery that may catch on fire.

Fears over the Galaxy Note 8 following in the footsteps of the ill-fated Note 7 seem to be unfounded for now. And Samsung is not that stupid (we hope!) that they will allow another fiasco to happen. They have recommitted themselves to provide excellent devices with non-burning parts, so we can probably stop being afraid of the battery of this phablet.

This is a much-needed win for the beleaguered Korean OEM that has been facing tough competition from Chinese smartphone makers as well as internal issues with their top management. The Galaxy S8, while still relatively successful, was also plagued with the Bixby problem. Let’s see if the Galaxy Note 8 will indeed be their redemption.

VIA: SlashGear