The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is rolling out in Europe this week. Before the official release of the latest premium phone, the South Korean tech giant will also out an important software update. It will be the first software update for the Note 8 so we’re curious to know what’s listed in the changelog. The update isn’t from Nougat to Oreo but it will be additional improvements to a number of features like camera stability, wireless charging, and overall performance changes.

It should be a welcome update but it doesn’t include the Android security patch for September yet. It’s better to wait for a bit or completely and see what better changes are ahead. The download for the software update will be ready as soon as possible. Those who have pre-ordered for the phone may receive the update as soon as you turn on your new Samsung Galaxy Note 8 phone. If not, expect for an OTA alert.

Size of the update is only 571 MB so make sure you have that extra storage space and the phone is connected to a reliable WiFi network. It will remain on Android 7.1.1 Nougat but it should be ready for Android 8.0 Oreo very soon.

