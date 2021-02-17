Samsung’s Android 11-based One UI 3.0 started rolling out early this year, with its improved UI elements and a more modern look. Some of the newer devices of course got it ahead of everyone else but now the Korean OEM is expanding the update to the other slightly order devices including the Galaxy Fold and the Galaxy S10 series in the U.S. The Android 11 / One UI 3.0 update for the latter was pulled out after its initial release for a week but then resumed rolling out the stable version.

The Galaxy Fold will receive the update that brings firmware version F900U1UEU4DUA3 and along with it the One UI 3.0 interface. This will actually be the second and second-to-the-last major update for the device that was released back in 2019 and had Android 9 running out of the box. SAM Mobile says that the device is set for one more major Android update although we’ll probably have to wait for a while for Android 12 so users can enjoy Android 11 for the next 10 months or so.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy S10 series in the U.S will finally be able to join the devices that are running on One UI 3.0, months after it initially launched in Europe. The unspecified issues that the initial rollout experienced have been (hopefully) fixed this time around and so Galaxy S10 owners will now be able to enjoy the new look that they can get from the updated interface. Firmware version G97xU1UEU4FUA4 has started rolling out to the Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, and Galaxy S10e.

As for what to expect with One UI 3.0, you’ll get a more modern look for the whole UI as well as the 1st-party apps that Samsung offers. It optimizes ease of access and user-friendliness, especially for those that prefer to use their large mobile screens with one hand. A lot of the elements are now easier to reach and read. There are also new alerts and notification options, new lock screen features, etc.

You can check out the firmware updates to your devices, if you own a Galaxy Fold and Galaxy S10, by going to Settings > Software update > Download and install. You can also install the update to your phone using your computer by searching for the firmware update.