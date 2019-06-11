The Samsung Galaxy A50 was first made known to us back in February. It was announced together with the Galaxy A30 as major mid-range upgrades. It hasn’t reached the United States yet but earlier this month, we mentioned the Samsung Pay-enabled Galaxy A50 would be arriving in the country soon. The smartphone is finally ready for Stateside release just in time for Summer. The phone will roll out starting June 13 via Verizon with a mid-range price of $349. Forget about the Galaxy Fold, for now, Samsung has a new Galaxy A offering with almost premium specs.

The Galaxy A50 is one powerful smartphone for its price. It’s a mid-tier mobile device ready with advanced imaging features, fast-charging battery, and an immersive screen. The A50 is powerful for its price, thanks to the high-quality features.

Verizon will sell the phone this week but it’s not an exclusive carrier for the Galaxy A devices. Other networks like US Cellular, T-Mobile AT&T, and Comcast will also offer other Galaxy A series phones. Specifically, the Galaxy A10e and Galaxy A20 will also be offered in the next few weeks.

To review, the Samsung Galaxy A50 comes equipped with the following: a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-U display, full HD+ resoltion, on-screen fingerprint scanner, triple rear camera system (25MP AF (F1.7) + 5MP FF (F2.2) + 8MP FF (F2.2)), 25MP FF (F2.0) selfie camera, Scene Optimizer, 4000 mAh battery, 64GB onboard memory, max of 512GB storage via microSD card, and 4GB of RAM. The phone runs on a Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz processor and the latest Android OS.

The Galaxy A50 also delivers Samsung Pay for mobile payment, Samsung Health, and most Bixby features like Bixby Reminder, Bixby Home, Bixby Vision, and Bixby Voice.

The other Galaxy A series phones are more affordable. The Galaxy A20 costs $249 while the Galaxy A10e is down at $179. They’re specs are mid-range with 6.4-inch Infinity-V screen, 4000mAh fast-charging batt, 32GB memory, and a 13MP main camera for the Galaxy A20. The Galaxy A10 has a smaller 5.83-inch Infinity-V screen, 3000mAh battery, 32GB storage, and an 8MP rear shooter.