Parents are in dire need of some new form of entertainment for their kids especially if they are outside. Giving your children your smartphone should be enough as they can watch on YouTube or play mobile games. But then again not all tablets are created equal especially when it comes to handling your kids’ tantrums. Okay, we’re not telling you to give in to their wants but perhaps giving them a kid-friendly tablet like this Samsung Galaxy Kids Tablet 7.0 The Lego Ninjago Movie Edition will do the trick.

Samsung has recently introduced a not so new tablet for the young ones. This is actually just a repackaged Galaxy Tab 3 Lite 7.0 VE that runs Android 4.4 KitKat. The software may be outdated but we know the kids will love the Samsung Galaxy Kids Tablet 7.0 The Lego Ninjago Movie Edition as it comes with a special protective case.

This one has been introduced to help promote the upcoming Lego Ninjago Movie. There is a thick case that comes with 3D Lego ninjas at the back. You can swap or customize the ninjas as you please. Take advantage of a free 3-month subscription to Samsung Kids to make things even more fun and interesting.

This kid-friendly Galaxy Kids Tablet comes equipped with a 7.0-inch screen, 1024 x 600 display, WiFi, 2MP rear-facing camera with 2x digital optical zoom, 1.3GHz Quad Core processor, 3600mAh battery, 1GB RAM, 8GB onboard storage (expandable up to 32GB), and Bluetooth 4.0. The tablet will be available soon for only $149.99. You can pre-order for one HERE.

