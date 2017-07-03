When Samsung announced that they were giving a $200 discount on their flagship, if you trade in an old phone for it, a lot of people got excited about it. The Galaxy S8 has become a much sought after smartphone, but its price tag left much to be desired (desiring money to buy that, rather) so the $200 rebate is something important. But apparently, some people are saying that the smartphone they sent in are being rejected for arbitrary reasons, and so they only get $25 discount and the device they sent in is as good as gone.

Samsung was pretty up front about what kind of phone they will accept for the trade-in. It had to be in “good condition”, meaning it should turn on and off without any problems and it had to have no cracks, breaks, water damage, etc. Naturally, people would try whatever it took to get that discount, including buying new, ultra cheap phones, and rummaging through their pile of old stuff to see if they still had a working phone that can be traded in.

While most did get a confirmation email that their trade-in was confirmed, there are now people complaining that their devices were rejected for random reasons which are sometimes not consistent with others’ experiences. A newly bought (but really cheap) device will be rejected while an old device will make the cut. And of course, if you get rejected, you won’t get your phone back since you’ve already surrounded any claim on the device when you signed the agreement.

Samsung has not responded yet about these “allegations” but hopefully they get to do something about it before this turns into another PR nightmare for them.

VIA: Android Police