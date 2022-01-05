Samsung often comes up with commemorative editions of some of their newest smartphones and since the Winter Olympics is just a month away, they have unveiled the Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G Olympic Commemorative Edition. This is a collaboration with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and will be available exclusively in China. Features-wise, it’s the same as the regular Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G but it’s in the design where the difference lies. If you’re planning to buy the phone and you’re a fan of the Olympics, this is something to consider. Well, if you’re in China that is.

The special Galaxy Z Flip 3 will come in the Winter Dream White color with a gold frame and hinge as well as a black cover screen area. It’s a bit similar to the vanilla color of the original flip phone, but only with a bit more flair. It will also have the Beijing Olympics 2022 logos in the rear together with the Samsung logo. Users will also get special Olympic-themed wallpapers, icons, and cover screen clock options. It really is created especially for fans of the Winter Olympics.

Otherwise, though, it’s the same Galaxy Z Flip 3 that we saw released a few months ago. This Olympic version also has a 6.7-inch 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED 2x Infinity Flex Display foldable panel and a 1.9-inch external screen with a 260×512 pixel resolution. It is powered by a Snapdragon 888 SoC and has 8GB RAM plus 256GB storage. There doesn’t seem to be a 128GB option like with the original. You get a dual 12MP rear camera setup and a 10MP selfie camera on its foldable screen.

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G It will come with a 3,300 mAh battery and a host of connectivity options including 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, NFC, and it has a USB Type-C port and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It also has several sensors including an accelerator, gyroscope, geomagnetic sensor, hall sensor, light sensor, and proximity sensor among others. The flip phone weighs 183 grams and when folded, it’s 86.4 x 72.2 x 15.9-17.1mm.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G Olympic Commemorative Edition will most likely appeal only to die-hard fans of the Winter Olympics who are thinking of getting a foldable phone anyway. It will be available only in China and is priced at around $1,259.