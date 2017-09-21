By this time, there are probably more than just 10 people who have the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 in their hands, as it has started rolling out in key markets last week. So it’s probably time for some “How To” videos to hit the internet, and the Korean OEM is only happy to oblige. So far they have released 8 videos, focusing on its camera, how to multi-task, how to communicate in new ways, and of course, how to transfer everything from their old device.

Of course, the dual-camera of the Galaxy Note 8, a first for Samsung smartphones, is something that they will hype on. There are three videos here concerning the main camera: how to take professional-quality cameras, how to upgrade your profile picture, and how to take the best pictures at night.

All three take advantage not just of the dual camera set-up but also the pro mode, where you can adjust the shutter speed and ISO. The phone also has Live Focus and various other modes that you can use to enhance the image before taking a photo.

The S-Pen is another selling point of the Galaxy Note 8. It shows off how you can communicate in more ways, just by using your S-Pen, whether it’s writing and doodling on a photo or PDF, saving off-screen memos, sending Live messages, and creating your very own GIFs with a pre-installed app.

Multi-tasking is also highlighted, as you can use two apps at the same time, and even create paired apps so you can launch both at the same time.

And of course, the main issue with new Galaxy Note 8 owners is how to transfer their info and files from a previous device. If your old phone is a Samsung, or even an iPhone then it’s pretty easy as you just have to connect the two phones with the cable and then use Smart Switch. Samsung will probably release more videos not just for new owners but also to entice people to buy the Galaxy Note 8.

