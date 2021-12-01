Since there are several smartphones now that ship without a charger, including some of Samsung’s own devices, OEMs need to produce quality adapters and chargers as well. Samsung has now introduced a new 35W Power Adapter Duo that supports USB-PD 3.0 PPS charging. It has a USB-C and full-sized USB Type A port to charge devices like smartphones, tablets, laptops, wireless chargers, and smartwatches. It is only reportedly the first in a series of high-powered adapters that Samsung will be releasing by next year.

Samsung has previously shipped the 25W travel adapter with most of its devices then switched to a 45W one with the Galaxy Note 10 series. However, after that, they went back to the 25W one or to no charger at all. This new 35W one seems to be for the latter as of course users would want to have a fast-charging adapter for their devices. It offers support for USB-PD (power delivery) 3.0 so it should be able to juice up your devices quickly.

The USB-C port can support fast charging up to 35W while the USB Type A port can support a maximum output of 15W. Most of the new devices now have USB-C ports anyway so that shouldn’t be a problem. It is able to support both Samsung and non-Samsung devices so it can really be useful for users who have a lot of different devices including tablets and laptops. It may not be able to give those heavy duty devices full power but it can serve as a charging alternate.

Samsung is also reportedly working on two more chargers: the 65W Power Adapter Trio (EP-T6530) and the 45W Power Adapter (EP-T4510). They are supposedly for the upcoming Galaxy S22 series so we’ll know more about them once we know more about the soon-to-be-announced new smartphone flagship series. If they will not come with chargers as well, then these adapters will be really useful, although they’ll probably come at a steeper price compared to other regular chargers.

Meanwhile the 35W Power Adapter Duo is now available in India for ₹2,299 or around $30. No news yet if it will launch in other markets as well.