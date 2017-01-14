It’s not a major release so there was no hoopla from Samsung regarding the official announcement of a new smartphone. The OEM quietly listed the Galaxy J3 Emerge on their US website and that it will be available through prepaid carrier Boost Mobile. This new device is supposedly a tweaked version of the Galaxy J3 (2017) for the US market, although the latter, which will be available in the international market, is actually still not officially announced.

Last December, there were rumors that Samsung was releasing the Galaxy J3 Emerge in the US sometime in the first weeks of January. There was apparently truth to that as we now finally see the smartphone listed on the Samsung US website and available for pre-order on the Boost online store. When it comes to the specs, it has a 5-inch 720p display and is powered by a Snapdragon 430 chipset.

It has 1.5GB RAM and 16GB of expandable storage. It uses a 2600mAh battery and runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow out of the box, but no word yet if it will eventually get upgraded to Nougat. It has a 5MP rear camera and a 2MP front-facing one. As you can see from the specs, it’s not really something to be excited about, but if what you’re looking for is a relatively cheap entry-level device, it’s something worth considering.

The recommended retail price for the Galaxy J3 Emerge is $234.99 and it can be pre-ordered through Boost Mobile. There is no indication when it will start shipping. But Best Buy says if you pre-order from them, it can reach you by January 23.

