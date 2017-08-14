August 23 is still a few days away but Samsung decided to tease us with a 30 seconder video that doesn’t say anything about what the Galaxy Note 8 will be like but still raises our collective expectation a bit. Well, actually, it doesn’t really mention that it will be the Note 8 but seeing as how an illustration of a pen is very prominent in the video, we’re willing to bet our lunch money for one week on it.

The video is called “Do bigger things” which is also of course the theme of the August 23 launch happening in New York. It shows two sets of words, with the first set being crossed out by a blue pen and replaced by the other set of words. So you have act instead of talk, leap instead of step, innovate instead of update, and you get the picture. There are no flashy peeks into the soon to be announced device, just those words to tease us.

This whole lead up to the official announcement has been littered with a lot of rumors and leaks. This includes the use of 3D touch technology, new “unique” colors of the back panel with the S Pen matching the color as well, that it will have the same infinity display as the Galaxy S8+ but flatter, that it will be powered by a Snapdragon 835 or Exynos 8895 chipset, and lots of other things that will most likely be true.

As for release dates, it is said that the Galaxy Note 8 will go on sale in South Korea and the US on September 15, with a pre-order period from September 1-10. No word yet as to when it will hit other markets, but some are saying it’s sooner rather than later.