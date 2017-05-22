Battery packs are a dime a dozen nowadays with all kinds of brands releasing their own versions. But if you go only for trusted brands and you want something that’s slightly different than the rest, check out the new one from Samsung, the Battery Pack Kettle design sporting 5100 mAh power. Not only will it juice up your device but it also comes with a pretty useful strap, 1 USB port, and it even has a kickstand cable design for further convenience.

Visually even, the battery pack is pretty appealing with its mint blue color and a design that looks like a, well, kettle. It also has a nice looking LED bar status indicator that should tell you what are your remaining battery levels. It has USB A and microUSB ports and has dimensions of 2.2″ x 3.6″ x 0.91” (WxHxD) so it shouldn’t be that heavy for you to carry around.

And speaking of carrying around, it has a wrist strap so that you can still grip both the battery and the smartphone and still use your device while it’s charging. And if you need a more convenient way of watching a video on your phone, it has kickstand cables so you can prop up your device with it and watch or browse to your heart’s content, all while still charging.

You can get the Samsung Battery Pack Kettle design for $29.99 through the Samsung online store and it comes with free shipping. It’s a pretty nice-looking device as compared to the many battery packs out there, so it should be something worth considering.

SOURCE: Samsung