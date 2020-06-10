Last month, we mentiond Samsung would stop a number of mobile services. Included in the list were Find My Car, MirrorLink, and Car Mode support. The time has come as the South Korean tech giant is discontinuing the Car Mode app. It’s an alternative to Android Auto. However, it looks like not many people are using the program despite the fact the number of people that own Samsung devices are high. It seems many people use Android Auto more than the Car Mode app.

We’re not sure about the number of Android Auto users but Samsung will stop supporting Car Mode app. It can still be used but support won’t be provided anywhere. No updates will be provided by Samsung for the Car Mode.

Car Mode allows for an optimized driving experience. Even without an Android Auto device or device, you can just take advantage of the Car Mode. You may not be able to download and install it in the future though.

Car Mode’s last version is 11.0.20. A next build should not be expected because Samsung is dropping it. You are free to check out other new alternatives so you can use some of the more common apps like Google Maps and Waze.