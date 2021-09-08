Samsung doesn’t just make phones, displays, and chipsets. The South Korean tech giant also manufactures microSD cards. The latest from the company are the PRO Plus and Enhanced EVO Plus microSD cards that are described as fast and durable. They are ideal for everyday use by ordinary consumers and even professionals. The new 2021 microSD card lineup offers Samsung’s six-proof protection and super fast read/write speeds. These cards can be used for drones, action cameras, 4K UHD video storage, and memory expansion.

The Samsung PRO Plus microSD is new while the EVO Plus microSD card has been redesigned and enhanced. Professional storage needs can be answered by Samsung with speed, variety, and durability.

Samsung Electronics’s Brand Product Biz Team Vice President said, “Professionals and consumers of all kinds want memory cards that make it easy to save and retrieve data while also knowing that their valuable images and video files are protected.”

The new suite of microSD cards promise “faster speeds along with increased reliability and durability” as described. The cards can deliver ultra-high performance consumers need. They can be used in extreme conditions.

The microSDs boast a six-proof protection. They can survive water, x-ray, extreme temperatures, magnetic impact, drops, and wear out. Samsung also offers a 10-year limited warranty so you know it’s going to last.

The PRO Plus microSD cards comes in three storage capacities: 128GB, 256GB and 512GB. Read and write speeds are 160MB/s and 120MB/s. Meanwhile, the Samsung EVO Plus microSD can reach up to 130MB/s of transfer speed. They will be available in 64GB, 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB.