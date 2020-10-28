Samsung Find My Mobile app designed to help users locate their devices even when not connected to the internet has just received a big update. Reportedly, the Offline Search feature to find the phone when it’s not synced to a mobile or Wi-Fi network has just been extended to all Samsung phones running Android 10. This is a huge update for Samsung buffs who can now update the Find My Mobile app to the latest version – 7.2.07.19 and enjoy the functionality.

Just recently Samsung had announced that with Android 11 it will bring the search offline function for Find my mobile service to Europe – it is already available in the US. There was also a mention of the feature becoming more widely available – now this roll out of the Offline Search function for all Android 10 devices from the company is welcome news.

To find Samsung smartphone when it is not connected to an internet connection, just update the Find My Mobile app to the latest version. With the new update, the app on the Android 10 powered Samsung smartphone will let you locate the phone Offline – gone are the days when tracking a missing phone was not possible if it wasn’t connected to an internet service.

In the Find My Mobile app, user can choose to encrypt the location data with correct pin code. The Offline Search function then makes your device part of a network of Samsung phones that can send out their location to the company’s servers even without a Wi-Fi or mobile network.

According to a report by GalaxyClub Netherlands Galaxy S20, Galaxy S10, Galaxy A51, Note 20 and other Android 10-based phones would be covered by the new update. Interestingly, Offline Search can also extend to the Galaxy Buds and Watch.