Samsung is working on a number of smartphones. It can be a challenge to track all of them. The focus may always be on the premium flagship series smartphones followed by the foldable devices. There are also concept designs the public may also be interested in although there is no certainty they will go into production. The latest phone design rendered is that of a Samsung phone with a surround display and sliding camera. The description alone may be confusing but the images tell us how it can be done.

Samsung has actually filed a patent for the phone with surround display and a sliding camera system. It shows a transparent housing with a 100% display surface. There is a sliding camera for a clutter-free view.

The Surround Display extends to the edges–both front and back. It’s not exactly wrap-around but the display is obviously bigger. You won’t see any frame so yes, we can consider it as bezel-less.

Samsung has filed the patent and design of a new electronic device at the USPTO (United States Patent and Trademark Office).It was applied in July and then published in October.

The phone has a curved display at the front. A flat screen is found on the rear. It can be LCD or AMOLED. It appears to have a slide-out keyboard. We don’t see any visible buttons nor ports.