Samsung regularly updates not only its phone lineup and big technologies. It is also committed to working on and releasing software updates. Several phones are getting updates these days. The next update we’re learning about is concerned with the Good Lock mobile. The Pentastic is one of the many modules that allow a smartphone to run a certain feature. The latest we know about Pentastic is its Air Command customization for the S Pen. It’s one of the most recent modules available that can improve the functions of Samsung’s very own stylus.

Customization includes brightness, blur control, and custom backgrounds for the Air Command. Once you get the update, you may try launching Pentastic.

Choose the Air Command style you want. The editor will then open up. There you can upload a photo or image that will work as your background whenever Air Command is accessed. With the selected image, you can also adjust brightness and add blur. Doing so will enhance the photo according to your preference.

Even if you don’t want to use a background, the blur slider and brightness will still function. You can still make adjustments. You can check the Galaxy Store for the Pentastic update. It should be available. You can also check APK Mirror.