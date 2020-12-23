If you’ve been earning points for the Samsung rewards program by using Samsung Pay for your online and in-store purchases, you have a few more days left to do so. By the end of 2020 or at the beginning of 2021, you will no longer get those points for all transactions and gift card purchases that you make using Samsung’s mobile payment platform. They are also ending the Samsung Rewards Tiers since there will be no additional benefits there anyway.

According to Android Police, Samsung Rewards members received an email which basically told them that by December 31, 2020, 11:59PM, they will no longer earn Rewards points if you use Samsung Pay to pay for transactions as well as gift card purchases. They also announced that the Samsung Rewards Tier program is ending “for the time being”. But you are still able to earn Rewards points through purchases on the Galaxy Store, Samsung.com, Shop app, and other Samsung services and applications.

There was no explanation as to why they are discontinuing rewards points through Samsung Pay but it’s also not really that surprising given the changes they keep making to the rewards program. Two years ago, they already cut in half the points you earn from using Samsung Pay. Customers were also complaining that it’s actually hard to use the points earned and then the rewards aren’t enough incentive, as compared to what credit card companies offer.

So here we are, with just a few days to earn rewards points through Samsung Pay. But most likely, you will not be using it anymore if it’s just points you’re after. Samsung probably thinks they already have a large user base for the mobile payment platform that they don’t need to add additional benefits for its users. Maybe they’re not aiming to compete with Google Pay or other online wallets anymore.

So remember, starting January 1, 2021, you will not earn rewards points if you use Samsung Pay for your purchases. You’ll probably just use it because you want to or you have to, not for any other rewards or bonuses.