If you’re a small business owner that cannot afford to get a proper Point of Sales (PoS) machine to process your transactions, you now just need a compatible Galaxy smartphone and you get yourself an instant PoS terminal. Oh, and you have to be living in Canada, at least for now. The new Samsung Pay Touch app allows you to accept contactless payments from customers and will not require you to purchase additional hardware or software to make it work.

According to SAM Mobile, the app has actually been around since May 2019 but they didn’t make a big splash about it and has largely gone unnoticed. But if you’re a small business owner in Canada, this is a pretty useful tool to have since you don’t need to buy PoS terminals anymore. As long as you have a Samsung Galaxy S8, S9, or S10 series (including the Galaxy Note ones), you’ll be able to turn your phone into a contactless payment terminal through the Samsung Pay Touch app. It can accept credit and debit contactless cards like MasterCard, Visa, and Interac Flash as well as digital wallets like Samsung Pay, Google Pay, and Apple Pay.

After downloading the app, you’ll have to complete the registration process which includes giving your bank account details so that the money gets deposited there automatically after 48 hours of payment. You get a 2.6% charge per transaction for credit cards while you pay a flat rate of $0.10 per transaction for debit cards. You can accept up to $100 payment per transaction so if the purchase exceeds that you might have to split it into two or several transactions.

The app has other features as well that may even be better than an actual PoS terminal. You can send the receipts to your customers through email. You can also customise your products with photos, names, places, etc. It is also easy to access your real-time sales data and even your complete sales history. If you have several staff members, you can create multiple accounts so you can track their sales individually and have multiple devices linked to an account (as long as the devices are compatible).

The Samsung Pay Touch is available to download from the Google Play Store. But as we said, it seems to be limited to Canada only. No news if they plan to expand it to other territories.