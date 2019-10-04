Samsung has teamed up with Finablr PLC to bring a new feature within Samsung Pay. The latter now includes Money Transfer as a new money transfer service. This means Samsung Pay’s reach will expand further because the service is available in 47 countries. What’s good about Money Transfer is that it is also accessible through different payout methods. With the new team-up, Money Transfer becomes available within Samsung Pay. The convenience Samsung’s mobile wallet brings, coupled with the reach of Money Transfer, consumers are provided a better mobile payment service wherever they are in the world.

Samsung and Finablr deliver a wider choice of methods and payout options to many people depending on their and their recipient’s preferences. The effort brings both services to a wider, more global scale. Samsung Pay owners can take advantage of convenience, security, and transparency.

Samsung Pay with Money Transfer is convenient because there are different physical and digital payout methods in dozens of countries. The mobile app is also easy to use and with all the right tools, receiving or sending payments can be done with just a few taps.

Finablr has a network of trusted brands that offer cross-border payments so the platform is guaranteed secure. Samsung Knox security is also present so it’s more secure than ever. As for transparency, fees and exchange rates are presented upfront so you don’t have to worry about hidden charges.

Samsung Pay with Money Transfer is now available in the United States. It will be ready in other key markets starting next year. Download Samsung Pay from the Google Play Store.