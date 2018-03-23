Samsung Pay seems to get bigger everytime an update is reported. There may be some setbacks like the service not working on the Galaxy S9 but we’re certain that will be fixed soon. The news of the Samsung Pay rewards program points being cut in half may also be disappointing but the mobile payment service is now available in more cities, countries, and regions more than ever. The number has reached over 20 now that it’s readily available in Italy.

There’s a reason why Samsung Pay was awarded ‘Best Mobile Innovation for Payment’ at the MWC 2018 in Barcelona, Spain last month. The service may be limited to select Samsung devices only but it’s definitely fast and efficient. It’s innovative and attractive enough with the integrated rewards program. It’s exciting to use because of the points that can be earned.

Samsung Pay’s growth has been rapid the past couple of years. More than 1,700 brands have partnered with Samsung to support the service. What makes Samsung Pay easy to support is the fact it can be used for NFC or MST. You can use it in most establishments. You can say this mobile payment solution is the most widely accepted today. It’s one of the most secure as well with the three levels of security provided by the South Korean tech giant. There’s the fingerprint or iris authentication, card tokenization, and Samsung Knox. The latter is Samsung’s very own defense-grade mobile security platform.

Those in Italy can now enjoy mobile payment with Samsung Pay on their supported Galaxy phones and smartwatches.

SOURCE: Samsung Mobile Press