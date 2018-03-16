So you already have your Samsung Galaxy S9 or Galaxy S9+? Perhaps by now you’re enjoying your new Android smartphone especially the reimagine camera. The S9 duo has been receiving positive reviews the past few weeks since the official launch. We’ve got our hands on the pair but we have yet to share with you our comprehensive review. The Galaxy S9+ has reached the top rank in DxOMark. No doubt the camera is impressive and we’re expecting to hear more praises.

If you live in the US though, there may be some issues being experienced as Samsung Pay is said to be not working. If Samsung Pay isn’t installed yet on the phone, you will see the mobile app listed in the Play Store but with a note saying it’s not compatible. For S9’s that already have the app, there’s also a note that says an update is available but unfortunately doesn’t install upon trying. Unlocked Galaxy S9 phones are no different either.

Samsung Pay not working on the Galaxy S9 is problematic. They say it’s only on the Snapdragon variant but there are similar reports on the Exynos models. We’re assuming the problem is mainly on Samsung’s side. It could be a server issue but there could also be a software problem.

The South Korean tech giant hasn’t acknowledged the issue so a solution isn’t available yet.

VIA: SAMMOBILE