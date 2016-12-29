The smartwatch industry hasn’t really reached its peak. Most OEMs are still introducing expensive models and even before it becomes a standard wearable device, growth isn’t as impressive. Interestingly though, fitness trackers are slowly rising because more people are getting into an active and healthy lifestyle. Okay, there’s the fact that a new year is coming and perhaps people are making and trying to keep their resolutions this early. There’s no denying that interest in them are going up.

As for the smartwatch game, we’re guessing people think there’s no much use to them other than as a companion gadget for their smartphones. We’re expecting that is bound to change once Android Wear 2.0 is released because the new version allows standalone apps. As one of the busier ones in the smartwatch arena, Samsung wants to revolutionize the wearable device by making big changes. Some patent filing documents were spotted online that shows Samsung’s plans.

Well, they’re just patents so they may not make it to production. The Gear S3 has been successful for some time now but these illustrated patents show interchangeable smartwatch bands that can be used to control some functions and features. The future straps could be used to show the time, heart rate, weather, or distance among others. The strap could also be used for gaming.

Another patent shows a flexible display that looks more like a hybrid wearable-smartphone-bracelet. It’s not clear really but this doesn’t look like any current smartwatch we know. Note these are just patents. Let’s wait and see if and when Samsung makes them a reality.

VIA: Patently Mobile