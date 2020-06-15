As we wait for the Galaxy Note 20 series and the 2nd-gen Galaxy Fold, here is Samsung introducing a special edition for the currently available flagships–Galaxy S20+ 5G, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy Buds+ BTS. You can say it’s just a new color option but the special version is really for the fans of BTS not only in South Korea but around the world. We’re no stranger to Samsung coming out with special editions of its premium flagships as they always sell.

With K-Pop sensation still very much a part of the global music industry, the company wants to take advantage of it. What better way than bring BTS, the South Korean boy band, that became popular all over the world. Starting with the Samsung Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition, this one makes an impression with the purple glass and metal exterior as described.

Also set in purple are the Samsung Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition with its special Buds+ charging case. Fans will notice the BTS logo and purple heart right away. Any big fan of the boys will love the purple wearables and the premium smartphone.

The purple Samsung Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition is ready in both LTE and 5G variants. The 5G version is, of course, is much preferred especially if you live in a city where ultra-fast 5G connection is easily accessible.

The BTS version already features BTS-inspired theme pre-installed. You can also find the fan community platform called Weverse. Fans can even enjoy decorating their phones or whatever gadget with special BTS stickers.

Samsung didn’t add, remove, or change any spec. It’s the same Galaxy S20+ phone with its professional camera system and other high-end features. Enjoy your favorite BTS songs with the Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition too, thanks to AKG audio-tuning and a two-way speaker system.

Global Marketing Team of Mobile Communications Business for Samsung Electronics, SVP and Head Stephanie Choi, proudly shared: “Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition are the results of a collaboration between BTS, whose members spread messages of love and harmony through music, and Samsung, which is creating a better future with meaningful innovation. We hope it will be a source of joy and entertainment for fans and consumers around the world.”

Check Weverse to pre-order for the Samsung Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition beginning today, June 15. The Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G BTS Edition, Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition, and the Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition can also be pre-ordered straight from Samsung.com starting June 19, Friday. No word on pricing and if it will be available in other key markets but we’ll let you know soon.