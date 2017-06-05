Samsung knows mobile security but this is the first time we’re hearing that it’s venturing into the safety of the drivers. The company has launched a new ‘Safety First’ campaign that aims to deliver new products and services that may help save lives. This is aside from helping streamline our lives everyday with their numerous features and functions.

Samsung has been working on innovations that teach road safety and raise awareness on the distracted driving. With all these in mind, the company’s future services and products promise to help cyclists and drivers to do this important thing: Keep their Eyes On the Road.

‘Eyes on the Road’ is a slogan that will be promoted this month in Singapore as it is the Road Safety Month. Samsung Electronics Singapore is joining the campaign by providing the technology and immersive content to promote road safety through VR. On your Gear VR, you can watch and experience in VR possible situations that may happen when distracted by mobile devices. It may appear to be hazardous so hopefully, drivers and commuters may learn firsthand, at least, just in virtual reality. Eyes on the Road can now be downloaded from the Oculus Store.

For drivers, you can also now take advantage of In-Traffic Reply so you easily send auto-responses while on the road. No need to text-and-drive or stop just to send a reply because there’s the new In-Traffic Reply app that lets drivers send automated responses when needed. This way, you can continue driving with hands on the wheel and eyes on the road. App is activated as soon as the vehicle is moving or the user is riding a bike. The apps sends an automatic reply like “I’m driving, so I cannot answer at the moment” so your family and friends will know that you are in transit.

Download In-Traffic Reply from the Google Play Store

SOURCE: Samsung