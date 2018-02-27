Alongside the Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus, we know Samsung has been working on a new ISOCELL camera sensor. We noted earlier this month the dual camera solution for mid-range and budget devices and now here is a new image sensor that can allow mobile devices to “slow down” time. The idea is that the sensor with integrated DRAM can deliver fast data readout speeds, capturing rapid moments and photos in super-slow motion and with less distortion and minimal noise.

Samsung is introducing this 3-stack ISOCELL Fast 2L3 sensor that helps users to come up with amazing content and take advantage of DSLR-grade photography. The tech giant has proven time and again that its ISOCELL image sensors have contributed to several generations and technologies. They offer ultra-fast autofocusing with the Dual Pixel and high color fidelity.

The additional DRAM layer improves imaging even in low-light conditions, super-slow motion, and real-time HDR imaging. It is high speed so it can capture and store a big number of frames on the DRAM-layer before they reach the mobile processor. Recording super-slow-motion video is now made more efficient and reliable with the new sensor at 960fps recording.

The sensor also includes the Dual Pixel technology that allows the image sensor to allow two photodiodes to work as phase detection auto-focus (PDAF) agent.

SOURCE: Samsung