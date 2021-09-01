Before the One UI 4 Beta is released this September, allow us to focus on the One UI 3.1.1. This version has started rolling out to the Samsung Galaxy S21 line last week. It follows the Android 11 One UI 3.1 but this 3.1.1 is for the Galaxy Z series. The Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip3 5G run on One UI 3.1.1 out of the box. It is the latest UI build for the foldables. As described, this one makes use of the foldable’s huge display and other unique features. With the UI, the latest foldable devices are easier to use and navigate.

One UI 3.1.1 is also now available for other Galaxy Z foldables like the original Galaxy Z Flip, Galaxy Z Flip 5G, and the Galaxy Z Fold2 5G. It will be ready for the original Galaxy Fold phone next week.

Some of the major features and improvements include Cover Screen Mirroring, updated Taskbar, Flex Mode Panel, App Split View, and Aspect Ratio for Apps. You can also rotate all apps, enjoy Multi-Active Window and Natural Window Switching, as well as, Drag & Split.

Drag & Split allows you compare information with two windows that you can view at the same time. It’s ideal to use with major apps like OneDrive, OneNote, MS Office, Messages, My Files, Samsung Internet, and Samsung Notes.

The Multi-Active Window and Natural Window Switching are almost similar. The former allows you to run max of three apps at once. Natural Window Switching allows more intuitive and more responsive transitions. It can be ideal for those who like to change the layout often to one’s preference.

With One UI 3.1.1, you can take advantage of the phone’s unique form factor. You can easily and smoothly switch to landscape or portrait. You can use the customizable aspect ratios. This feature lets you optimize the Infinity Flex Display.

The App Split View will let you view your message list on the left. On the right, you can see a selected version. This view allows you to view more information.

Flex Mode Panel is now more powerful than ever and have easier control of the media. The Rotate All Apps feature lets you transition to a proper UX smoothly when you change the aspect ratio of any orientation. You can also now pin your favorite apps with the Taskbar. Cover Screen Mirroring offers more seamless and intuitive transition.