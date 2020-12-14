If you’re already panicking since you haven’t gotten anything really special yet for a loved one this holiday season, Samsung has got the thing for you. Well, they do if you have around $1,700 lying around. They have announced the Work and Wellness Pack which is made up of all the latest Samsung devices that a Samsung fan will need. This pack includes the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, Galaxy Buds Live, Galaxy Watch 3, and the Wireless Charger Pad Trio.

This tech bundle from Samsung has all the essential devices that a person will need, if they don’t have any of these yet or if they’re looking to upgrade their current devices to start 2021 off or to end 2020 on a better note, at least gadget-wise. All of the items included in the bundle are the latest that the Korean OEM has to offer and so it would be the perfect gift if the recipient is a fan of the brand. Or if you want to give them as a gift to yourself too of course.

You can even break them up and give them to four different people. The price tag of $1,650 is a pretty significant discount if you were to buy each of them individually. You will be able to save $498 which is actually higher than the SRP of the Galaxy Watch 3 itself. You’ll be able to get some freebies too like 6 months of Spotify Premium and 4 months of YouTube Premium. Now as to who gets those freebies, you or the recipient if you’re gifting it, is another question.

The exact devices that will be in the Work and Wellness Pack are the following:

– Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G (128GB, unlocked)

– Galaxy Watch3(41MM or 45MM, depending on which color pack you pick)

– Galaxy Buds Live

– Wireless Charger Pad Trio

You can choose between the Black Pack and the Bronze Pack, depending on your color preference. There are also monthly payments available so you can just shell out $45.84 per month for the next 36 months.