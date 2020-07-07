During this pandemic and in a country like India where they are struggling to contain the virus, customer support for your gadgets and appliances is probably not of the highest importance. But actually, if you’re working remotely from your house and something important breaks down, the fact that you can’t go out and have the device serviced can be a source of stress. Samsung is now offering customer service through WhatsApp for any of their products offered in the country.

India is actually WhatsApp’s largest market and so it’s only logical that Samsung is using the Facebook-owned messaging app for customer service. By sending a message to the support number 1800-5-SAMSUNG, you can register for the contactless service. You can ask for technical support for any Samsung product (as long as it’s available in India of course), get information about nearest device center locations, ask for status about repairs, get new offers information, and even request for demo and installation of products that you recently purchased.

Aside from WhatsApp, Samsung has other digital customer service options already existing in India. They offer Remote Support where a call center agent can work on customers’ smartphones and smart TVs and diagnose issues through the internet. Live Chat is also available with trained agents and an AI-based Chat Bot. There’s also the good ole call center support over calls. There are also video tips on the Samsung website and YouTube channel.

Those who are also members of the Samsung Members app can use it for customer service with live chat, placing service requests, seeing the progress of your repair requests, remote support, and phone diagnostics. They can even engage with other members in the community section, which can sometimes be more help than the actual customer service agents, at least in terms of quick answers.

But if you prefer to use WhatsApp for customer service, it’s available from 9AM to 6PM all days of the week. No news yet if Samsung will be implementing this in other countries as well.