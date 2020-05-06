During this entire lockdown period, probably one of the biggest fears of people, aside from the health concerns we all face, is to have a broken smartphone screen. After all, a lot of people are relying on their mobile device for work, school, entertainment and keeping in touch with loved ones. Smartphone repairs involve going out of your house and shelling out sometimes huge amounts, both risky activities. If you’re a Samsung user and enrolled in their Premium Care program, you’ll get lower fees for a limited time only.

Phone screens are some of the most frequently damaged parts of your smartphone, probably since you spend most of your time on it. Normally, if you were enrolled in their Premium Care program, you would have to shell out $99, on top of your $12 or $20 monthly fee. But now for a limited time only, or specifically until June 1, you’ll only have to spend $29 still on top of your monthly fee of course.

There are of course some caveats to this deal, aside from the fact that you need to have an active subscription to Premium Care. There is also a pretty long fine print that you have to read to find out if you’re qualified. This is only applicable for Galaxy S or Galaxy Note devices and is only available in the U.S. since they are partnering with uBreakiFix centers, which can only be found in the U.S.

One other thing to note is that Premium Care repairs will only cover three accidental cases in 12 months. So unless you have plans of breaking your phone’s screen every week, this is a moot point. There are no limits to replacements for mechanical damage though. There are a few other minor details you may want to review although the most crucial are the ones we mentioned.

To avail of this $29 repair, you will have to go to the nearest uBreakiFix service center. They are doing curbside pickups so you don’t need to actually enter the store. They are also doing the now-normal sanitation of stores, devices, and personnel. They promise to sanitize the device before giving or shipping it back to you.