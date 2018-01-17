Ahead of the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ launch, we know the South Korean tech giant is exhausting efforts in selling the 2017 premium flagship phones. The Galaxy S8, S8+, and the Galaxy Note 8 are now being marketed with better prices and plans. For one, the Samsung Galaxy S8 can now be availed starting from $749.99. At zero interest, you can get it for $30.21 per month with Samsung Financing. This doesn’t include taxes and shipping but for a limited time offer, you can receive a pair of AKG Bluetooth Headphones for FREE. It’s Samsung’s gift to loyal fans who are availing of the Galaxy S8, S8+, S8 Active, or the Note 8.

Samsung is pushing for a stronger online retail experience. The Samsung online advantage is offered with exclusive shopping features and orders via the Shop Samsung mobile app and Samsung.com. Feel free to take advantage of trade-in and trade-up so you can get up to $300 trade-in credit. Trade in an eligible device to get the credit. Aside from the low monthly payments, you can also get a month of free Samsung Premium Care.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is also offered with the same freebies. You can buy the phablet from $950 or pay $39.59 for 24 months at 0%. If that’s not enough, you can purchase the phone and enjoy free and expedited shipping on all orders availed from the Shop Samsung App and Samsung.com orders.

SOURCE: Samsung (1),(2)