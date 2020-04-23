These are tough times and an integrated approach backed by supportive behavior lessens the stress levels a lot. To support the ongoing herculean efforts of healthcare workers and first-responders, Samsung is going to provide able help in ensuring that they always stay connected without any unnecessary glitches. The South Korean consumer electronics giant has announced the Free Repairs for The Frontline initiative in association with uBreakiFix to provide free repair services for Samsung smartphones.

It includes free repair of cracked Samsung smartphone screens and battery replacement. The offer can be availed till June 30 by all first-responders and healthcare professionals in the US. People who can avail this offer as specified by Samsung include doctors, nurses, hospital workers, EMTs, police officers, and firefighters.

All they have to do is show a valid ID to be eligible for the initiative at the participating uBreakiFix location. Eligible people can also mail their phones for repair if commuting is going to be an issue. Not only this, Samsung is also offering a flat 30% discount at Samsung.com to healthcare professional and first-responders.

Samsung believes that this will ensure people on the frontline will be able to buy the devices which will help them do the job in a better way and stay connected with loved ones at all times. The initiative is a welcome addition to the numerous efforts by other corporates and individuals who are supporting healthcare personnel and first-responders in every way possible.