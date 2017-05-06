If you’re still on the fence whether or not to buy the newest flagship from a certain Korean OEM, they are trying to entice you by offering a Samsung Entertainment Deal for those who will be buying a new Galaxy S8. The kit includes a special cover, a microSD card, and a 6 month deal with a really popular on-demand video streaming service. The offer will be available for a limited time only so now is the time to decide whether you’ll bite.

When you buy a new Samsung Galaxy S8 and register it through the Shop Samsung mobile app, you’ll be able to get several items for free that should be able to enhance your entertainment experience with the flagship. You’ll get a Clear View Standing Cover which will let you respond to incoming calls, events, and alarms even as the cover is closed. And you can also watch your favorite videos in landscape mode with its built-in kickstand.

You also get a 64GB ultra-fast microSD EVO memory card which will be useful for 4K video recording and playback, and action and extreme sports photography. It has 95MB/s read speed and 90MB/s write speed. Lastly, you get six months free subscription with Netflix so you can watch all the TV shows and movies that you want, either using the device’s loudspeakers or your earphones tuned by AKG.

The entire entertainment deal kit is worth around $190 and is available until May 16 but there are only 200,000 kits available. Even if you buy the Galaxy S8 or Galaxy S8+ from a retailer, you can still avail of the package by registering your purchase through the Shop Samsung mobile app.

SOURCE: Samsung