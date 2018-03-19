If you’ve made up your mind to get either a Samsung Galaxy S9 or Galaxy S9+ as your new smartphone but you feel like you can get more bang for the buck, Samsung has got your back. In addition to the smartphone that costs $719.99 for the Galaxy S9 and $839.99 for the Galaxy S9+, they’re offering a limited time offer for an Ultimate Play Bundle at just $99 but all the devices include are worth a total of around $400.

The S9 Ultimate Bundle is made up of a pair of Gear IconX wireless earphones, the Gear VR with controller, and a Fast Charge Wireless Charging Stand. The estimated total cost of all three accessories when bought either from Samsung or Amazon is around $400. So getting it at just $99 is already a big deal and you’ll probably use all of them (okay maybe not the Gear VR) a lot anyway, so it should be worth it.

To avail of the bundle, you need to purchase your Galaxy S9 or Galaxy S9+ from Samsung’s online store. Before you check out the smartphone, you’ll have to add the Ultimate Play bundle to your cart as well. You have until April 6 to avail of the bundle with the smartphone, so you have a few more weeks to decide if you’ll be willing to spend a minimum of $820 to get both the device and the bundle.

They’re also offering a $49 Power Upgrade bundle which includes a Fast Charge Wireless Charging Stand, a Fast Charge Portable Battery Pack 5100 mAh, and an Adaptive Fast Charging Vehicle Charger. That bundle is worth $124 in real life, so it should also be worth it.

SOURCE: Samsung