It should make sense for an OEM to have one place on their website where users can see what are the available firmware updates for devices, as well as what they’ve already rolled out in the past. But apparently, Samsung has not had something like that, for one reason or another. Now they’re making up for it by adding a new section on their website for this, which not just includes the update details but the changelog as well. However, not all subsidiaries in each country is cooperating just yet.

Accessing this part is also a bit more complicated than just going to the website and looking for the firmware update section. You will have to go to doc.samsungmobile.com/MODEL/CSC/doc.html on your browser. You will put your device’s model number in place of the model placeholder part and then your region’s unique CSC in the CSC placeholder. So for example what you’re looking for is the updates to the Galaxy S8+ in India, you will have to type in doc.samsungmobile.com/SM-G955F/INS/doc.html to see what are the latest updates your device should have received.

You’ll be able to find out what your region’s CSC by going to About Phone and clicking on Software Information, find the Service Provider Software subheading. The last three letters there is your region’s unique CSC. By now you should also already know what your device’s model number is (clue: it’s in About Phone as well). You can also use the Device Info app and the last three letters in the Product Code in the firmware section is your CSC.

You’ll only be able to find the updates that have already rolled out to your device and not the ones that will be coming soon. For that you’d still have to rely on leaks and rumors that you can read in websites like ours (wink wink).

VIA: SAM Mobile