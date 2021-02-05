For Samsung users that like to keep it within the OEM’s ecosystem, Samsung Notes is one of the most useful apps to have as the note-taking app can be used and synced across all Galaxy smartphones and tablets. The latest update to the app makes it easier for users to manage and organize the folders and the notes within the app. You also get new templates, image cropping, and other smaller but also important features. Version 4.2.01.53 is now available for download.

SAM Mobile says that this latest update has a bunch of not so major but still important features and improvements. You can now change folder colors for existing and new folders so you can better track and organize you folders. Having colorful organizational tools sometimes makes it more fun to do so. It’s also easier now to rearrange and reorder folders as you can just tap Manage Folders from the side menu and then drag and drop your folders the way you like it.

You also now have some smaller features that should make it easier to manage your notes. You can duplicate existing notes, delete all drawings from a note in one go by choosing “erase all handwroiting”, crop images on your notes by clicking on it and using the crop function on toolbar, and delete a note even while you’re editing it. You also now have three new canvas templates to choose from.

Of course Samsung Notes is no Evernote or Notion or OneNote but it is a pretty handy app to have if you’re a Samsung fan. It’s also what Galaxy Note users use by default for their handwriting tools including writing on a locked screen. By introducing new features in regular updates, they may eventually reach feature parity although those aforementioned apps also keep improving their products of course.

The Samsung Notes update is now rolling out to users. You can update your app through the Galaxy Store or Google Play Store.