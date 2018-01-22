Samsung isn’t always Number 1. Sure, it’s one of the best tech companies all over the world today but it has been struggling the past years due to different issues. The most memorable and hurtful one was the Note 7 fiasco which prompted the South Korean tech giant to make major changes in quality assurance and implementation of standard protocols. Some business strategies were also challenged but so far, so good. Samsung is seeing success although not as fast and as stellar as before.

We’re positive Samsung is doing everything in its power to gain back the trust and loyalty of the fans. Unlike other big tech groups we know, Samsung has never slowed down the devices through updates. The company never applied such tactic even if the Italian Authority for Market and Competition is saying that Samsung was reducing product performance. Samsung is believed to have never informed consumers that performance or speed may change.

This “planned obsolescence” is a grave accusation. It’s something Samsung fans don’t want to hear. Interestingly, Samsung is kind enough to cooperate with the against to prove otherwise. It will work with the agency to show the world there is no slowdown.

Doing the investigation is the Italian Authority for Market and Competition. An investigation is underway so Samsung fans, cross your fingers your beloved tech giant is safe or is telling the truth.

SOURCE: Nikkei Asian Review