The new Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ have several cool new features that should entice people looking for a new smartphone. But if one of your purposes for getting a new device is to help monitor your health, then the new flagship devices actually have something for you: an innovative optical sensor to give you more “accurate information about your health status”. And now we have an app called Samsung My BP Lab to help you out and to help researchers learn more about stress.

The app was created together with the University of California San Francisco (USFP) and those who will use the app will actually be invited to participate in a three-week research study on stress tracking and how your emotions actually affect your well-being. The app takes advantage of the new optical sensor that can measure your blood pressure without having to use any external hardware. But the other things you will have to manually add to the app, like sleeping habits, exercise, diet, etc.

The aim of the study is actually to “provide contextualized and scientifically informed feedback” by giving users on-demand stress and blood pressure levels all throughout the day. The blood pressure readings is further improved, accuracy-wise, through the data from thousands of real-world users and settings. You will learn what day of the week you get stressed the most and also how your sleep quality affects your blood pressure levels when you wake up.

The My BP Lab will be available to download from the Google Play Store by March 15. The research program will be for US-based users who are 18 years old and above.

SOURCE: Samsung