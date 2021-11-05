Another round of Samsung Security Updates is ready for Galaxy device owners and users. The release schedule has just been updated as the tech giant continues to improve on privacy and security of the phones. The company takes such issues seriously so updates are ready and are generally on time. For Samsung, firmware security updates are usually released biannual, quarterly, and monthly but only for selected devices. Samsung has shared a list of phones getting the latest security updates. Some models may have been removed from previous lists though or bumped off to a different schedule.

Note that these security updates are usually released over-the-air. You can check your settings. If you need to update a mobile app, you may check the Google Play Store or the Galaxy Store.

The Galaxy models ready to receive biannual security updates are as follows: Galaxy A6, Galaxy A6+, Galaxy A7 (2018), Galaxy A8+ (2018), Galaxy A8 Star, Galaxy A8s, Galaxy A9 (2018), Galaxy A10, Galaxy A10e, Galaxy A10s, Galaxy A20e, Galaxy A20, Galaxy A30, Galaxy A60, Galaxy A70, Galaxy A80, Galaxy A90 5G, Galaxy A20s, Galaxy A30s, Galaxy A50s, Galaxy A70s, Galaxy J2 Core, Galaxy J3 Top, Galaxy J4, Galaxy J4+, Galaxy J6, Galaxy J6+, Galaxy J7 Duo, Galaxy J7 Prime2, Galaxy J7 Top, Galaxy J8, Galaxy M10, Galaxy M10s, Galaxy M20, Galaxy M30, Galaxy M30s, Galaxy M40, Galaxy Tab A 10.5 (2018), Galaxy Tab A 8 (2019), Galaxy Tab A 10.1 (2019), Galaxy Tab A with S pen, Galaxy Tab S4, Galaxy Tab S5e, and the Galaxy Tab S6.

Quarterly security updates are ready for the following: Samsung Galaxy S8 Active, Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+, Galaxy Note9, Galaxy A40, Galaxy A01, Galaxy A01 Core, Galaxy A11, Galaxy A21, Galaxy A21s, Galaxy A31, Galaxy A41, Galaxy A51, Galaxy A51 5G, Galaxy A71, Galaxy A71 5G, Galaxy A02, Galaxy A02s, Galaxy A03s, Galaxy A12, Galaxy A22, Galaxy A22 5G, Galaxy A32, Galaxy A32 5G, Galaxy A42 5G, Galaxy A72, Galaxy A82 5G, Galaxy M01, Galaxy M11, Galaxy M21, Galaxy M21 2021, Galaxy M31, Galaxy M31s, Galaxy M51, Galaxy M12, Galaxy M22, Galaxy M32, Galaxy M42 5G, Galaxy M52 5G, Galaxy M62, Galaxy F12, Galaxy F22, Galaxy F42 5G, Galaxy F52 5G, Galaxy F62, Galaxy Tab A 8.4 (2020), Galaxy Tab A7, Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, Galaxy Tab Active2, Galaxy Tab Active Pro, Galaxy Tab Active3, Galaxy Tab S6 5G, Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, Galaxy Tab S7, Galaxy Tab S7+, Galaxy Tab S7 FE, W20 5G, W21 5G, and the enterprise model of the Galaxy A8 (2018).

Monthly security updates will be ready for these devices: ALL Galaxy Z foldable phones, Galaxy S10 series, Galaxy S20 series, Galaxy Note series, Galaxy 21 series, Galaxy Note 20 series, Galaxy A52, Galaxy A52 5G, Galaxy A52s 5G, and enterprise models of the Galaxy A50, Galaxy XCover4s, Galaxy Xcover FieldPro, Galaxy Xcover Pro, and Galaxy Xcover5.