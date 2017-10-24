Apple finally hopped into the wireless charging bandwagon with the iPhone X which was announced in September. The AirPower wireless charger will be able to charge multiple devices on a wide charging pad. So it seems Samsung will also try that trick, with a wireless charging pad that will accommodate more than one device that’s set to arrive maybe next year.

Samsung has already filed for patents this week with the U.S. Patent & Trademark Office for a dual wireless charging pad that could charge multiple devices. With the timing of the application and the known schedule of Samsung device launches, this device will probably arrive at the same time the Galaxy S9 will, in Q1 of 2018.

According to the patent application, the device will use the current Qi standard for wireless charging, and will work in both the resonant mode and inductive mode of the wireless charging standard. Samsung notes that their device can only work on one standard per charging session, and so both devices on the pad should either need resonant or inductive at the same time.

Apple has beaten Samsung to the punch on this type of device, but it surely wouldn’t take long for the Korean gadget giant to release a wireless charger with similar capabilities.

SOURCE: Patently Mobile