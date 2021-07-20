Samsung will be launching the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 on August 20 and August 27. The new information is contrary to our last report that the launch will happen on August 11. Apparently, there have been delays in some processes plus new COVID-19 concerns. The South Korean tech giant is believed to be pushing back the release to later and separate dates instead of the earlier schedule set. The Galaxy Unpacked event may still happen though but the products won’t be available for sale at launch.

The product release could be August 20 and August 27. It’s likely to happen on the 27th. This could mean pre-order will be longer. From one week, pre-order could be two weeks now.

The delay is not surprising. We still live in a pandemic world so a lot of things are happening. For one, there is still the chip problem. Samsung has even decided to cancel the Galaxy Note 21 series.

There have been a number of restrictions on movement. It is not easy to development a new product and actually release in the market.

With Samsung delaying the release, it is possible it will be closer to the iPhone 13 launch. This could mean a tighter competition. We’re just certain two premium flagship phones will be introduced: the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3.

The two will be more affordable this year at 1.9 million won and 1.2 million won. There is no word on the number of units to be produced and released but we’re expecting more will be sold this year.