No matter how many times Samsung tells its users to take advantage of the exchange program for the Galaxy Note 7 in order to prevent further “damage”, people apparently still use the phablet. This is despite worldwide reports of the battery overheating and even catching on fire, which forced the global recall of the once promising device. Now the OEM is considering bricking the device so that people would stop using it and return it once and for all. Well, at least in South Korea.

Samsung has said that they will be releasing a software update for the Galaxy Note 7 which will brick the device so you won’t be able to use. Currently, you won’t be able to charge the battery beyond 60% in South Korea and you cannot charge it at all in the global market, including the US and Europe. A spokesperson said that while they’re 90% in the exchange rate in Korea, they still want to give chance to the other 10% to finally return their faulty device.

They will be extending the exchange program until the end of January and they already have the support of SK Telecom, the largest mobile carrier in the country, with KT and LG UPlus to follow. There are still around 100,000 Galaxy S7 units that have still not be returned by this time. They’ve even come up with incentives to get people to return their units, like giving credits that can be used when the Galaxy S8 and Note 8 are already available for purchase next year. But these rewards will only be offered until the end of December.

It’s funny how some users would rather risk their batteries catching on fire, all for the “joy” of still using the Galaxy Note 7. Or maybe they’re not yet convinced that this is a real danger and that those were just isolated incidents. If you’re one of those, you better listen to the manufacturer themselves and return your device.

VIA: The Investor