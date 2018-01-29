Dual SIM devices may not seem that big in Europe, but some users have still been waiting for such a device, especially for Samsung flagships. Well, if this rumor/leak is true, they just might get their wish for the soon-to-be-announced Galaxy S9. It seems that the German website of the Korean OEM has posted a support page for a device which many assume to be the upcoming new flagship, and there’s an indication that it will come in a dual SIM version when released in Europe.

The support page is for a device codenamed SM-G960F/DS and the DS most likely suggests that whatever this device is (and we assume it’s the Galaxy S9), it will have dual SIM support. The F supposedly is the international variant but it may or may not be DS as well. The page doesn’t have any other information or indication what the device is, but since a February 25 major announcement is almost upon us, we will not lack rumors or leaks in the next few weeks.

Just a couple of days ago we were treated to what is supposedly the first look at the upcoming Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+. And while in terms of looks it doesn’t seem much different from the current flagship of the Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+, these devices will have improved on the cameras at least, given that the invitation for the launch says so. “The Camera. Reimagined” is the tagline after all. Plus, they’ve been hyping the ISOCELL technology so we’ll probably get big improvements in terms of image and video capture.

The launch of what we assume is the Galaxy S9 will be on February 25, just before the start of the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. Let’s see if Europe will finally get their dual SIM flagship device from Samsung.

VIA: MS Poweruser