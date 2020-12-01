If you’re the type of person who constantly forgets or loses things, having physical trackers like Tile must be heaven-sent. And if you’re deep into the Samsung eco-system, you’ll be pleased to know that they may be coming out with their own version soon. A leaked document from the Indonesian Telecom Certification shows they’ve certified something called the Galaxy Smart Tag and unless they’re coming up with a new phone with that weird name, this indeed seems to be a new tracker device.

This is actually not the first time that Samsung has come up with something like this. A couple of years ago, they launched an LTE-enabled tracker under the SmartThings branding, SAM Mobile reminds us. They also launched a Find feature again under the SmartThings branding when they launched the Galaxy Note 20 series a few months ago. It says you’ll be able to find more compatible and connected Galaxy devices easier and more accurately.

So it’s not really that surprising that we may see a physical tracker soon from Samsung. The certification shows model number EI-T5300 which is called the Galaxy Smart Tag will be able to operate, at least in Indonesia. Other than that, we don’t know much about this smart tag but hopefully, the upcoming tracker is powered by the SmartThings Find feature so we’ll get better tracking of items the tracker is attached to.

https://twitter.com/stufflistings/status/1333275688124575749/photo/1

Normally, smart object trackers use Bluetooth connectivity to help you find the missing devices. But with this possible Samsung tracker, we might also get other connectivity features like UWB (Ultra-Wideband), LTE, and GPS. Given its past history with trackers and the Find feature, this is entirely possible. This means your other Samsung devices can be used to help track the missing object, hopefully giving a more accurate location.

Hopefully we’ll find out more about this Galaxy Smart Tag soon. And hopefully, it will not be exclusive to Indonesia or selected countries only.