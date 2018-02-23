Samsung is scheduled to unveil the new Galaxy S9 and S9+ but before the official launch, the South Korean tech giant is introducing a free Android app that will hopefully help users save mobile data, manage application privacy, monitor data usage, and even enhance WiFi security. The app known as Samsung Max can now be downloaded from the Google Play Store. If you’re familiar with Samsung’s very own Privacy Protection and Data Saving Mode, you’ll be happy to know, the app supports them.

If you’re familiar with Opera Max, this one is almost similar. Such applications are significant because they help mobile consumers to make the most of their plans. You see, data plans can be expensive for some people and in other countries. It is important that there’s a tool you can use to check and take control of data, privacy, and security. With Samsung Max, you can extend data plan, protect WiFi network, refrain apps from spying, manage background data usage, and learn smart advice from Samsung as needed.

Samsung Max will be available as a pre-installed tool on Galaxy J and Galaxy A phones. It replaces the Opera Max on Galaxy phones sold in Argentina, Brazil, India, Indonesia, Mexico, Thailand, Vietnman, South Africa, and Nigeria.

Download Samsung Max from the Google Play Store

SOURCE: Samsung Mobile