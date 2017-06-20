If you really want that new flagship from Samsung but you still have a perfectly working smartphone, it’s hard to justify buying a new one. But if you’re able to trade that in and get a big discount on the Galaxy S8, then it might be something worth looking into. The Korean OEM is now offering such a thing with their Samsung Trade-In Program and you’ll be able to get as big a discount as $350, depending of course on what device you’re returning to them.

As long as your current smartphone does not have a cracked screen or water damage and is still in a condition that has normal wear and tear, then you will be able to trade it in and get a big discount for your Samsung Galaxy S8 purchase. The previous flagships have the biggest trade-in value of course. The Galaxy S7 edge will get you $350 off while the Galaxy S7 and Galaxy Note 5 will get you $300 off.

But even if you don’t have a Samsung smartphone, you’ll still get something. Any smartphone that meets the conditions previously stated will get you $200 off your Galaxy S8 purchase on the Samsung online store. All you have to do is click a few buttons on the website, see your trade-in value based on your stated device, and then make the purchase.

The Galaxy S8 will be shipped to you first so you can transfer your contacts, media, data, etc. Then you have to ship your old device to Samsung through the shipping box they sent. If you fail to ship it within 15 days of the date you received it, you will be charged for the trade-in credit amount given to you. They did not state until when this program will run but you probably better make up your mind soon.

SOURCE: Samsung